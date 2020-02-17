The St. John Eagles corrected their early mistakes, and went on to take a 63-51 victory over district foe Ascension Catholic Friday night.

J’Nyria Kelly was a force for the Eagles, as she scored 33 points. Kaitlyn Brooks led the way for the Bulldogs with 21.

St. John head coach Cindy Prouty said she was pleased with the adjustments her team made.

“We played a little sloppy early on, but I was proud of how they came back and were able to finish strong,” she said. “It’s always good to have the younger kids get in and get some experience. It’s nice to come out second in district. It’s been a while.”

Holding a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Eagles were able to get their younger players onto the court.

Also contributing points for St. John were: Isabella Lobue and Takia Wesley with nine each, Elise Jackson with four, Kaitlyn Glaser with three and Emma Perry with two.

For the Bulldogs, Lainie Comeaux finished with 13. She notched two 3-pointers in the game. Anna Schexnayder recorded 10 points, while Keagan Davis scored five and Rylee Landry had two.

Ascension Catholic took an early lead when Comeaux hit the first of her two 3-pointers. St. John held a 14-12 lead going into the second quarter.

The Eagles began to pull away in the second. A key moment came when Kelly completed a three-point play.

Brooks completed a three-point play of her own just before halftime. The Eagles held a 35-23 as the teams went to the locker room.