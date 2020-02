The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its 2020 Girls State Basketball Playoff brackets Monday afternoon.

CLASS C

No. 20 Hackberry at No. 13 Evans

No. 19 Simpson at No. 14 Epps

No. 22 Kilbourne at No. 11 Hornbeck

No. 2 Hicks (BYE)

CLASS B

No. 24 Pitkin at No. 9 Monterey

No. 21 Simsboro at No. 12 Anacoco

No. 18 Elizabeth at No. 15 Singer

CLASS 1A

No. 20 Delta Charter at No. 13 East Beauregard

No. 4 Merryville (BYE)



CLASS 2A

No. 18 Lakeview at No. 15 Rosepine



CLASS 3A

No. 20 Baker at No. 13 South Beauregard

CLASS 4A

No. 24 DeRidder at No. 9 Woodlawn-Shreveport