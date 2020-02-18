St. Amant's Julia Kramer is one of the parish softball players to watch in 2020.

The high-school softball season is just one week away.

Last season was a special one for Ascension Parish as one of its teams took home the Class 5A state championship.

Squads in the area will all certainly have a chance to make some noise in this postseason with the plethora of talented players that return this season.

Here is one of the parish softball players to watch in 2020:

Julia Kramer (St. Amant)

Julia Kramer was simply sensational as a sophomore first-year starter at short stop for St. Amant in 2019. She finished the year hitting .522 with 35 RBIs and six home runs. She was also first-team all-district and All-Parish, as well as an All-State standout. It was Kramer that hit the three-run homer in the top of the seventh that eventually gave St. Amant a 3-1 state title victory over Barbe.