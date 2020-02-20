The scheduled meeting of the New Llano Town Council and the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce has changed location.

The meeting is now set to be held at Leesville First Assembly of God located on 1204 South 5th Street in Leesville. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 25, and will begin at 6 p.m. The venue was reportedly changed to allow for more space due to the rising public interest in the meeting.

According to the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce, the event is designed to provide information regarding the concept of merging the Town of New Llano with the City of Leesville. The idea has become a subject of recent debate within both communities with many expressing concerns as to what a merger would mean for their future.

Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce President Logan Morris will be speaking at the meeting and will be available to answer questions from the public about the concept.

The Chamber will make a presentation at the meeting to showcase their idea for a potential merger, and to give additional information.

Comment and question cards will be provided for those who wish to share ideas or request additional information. The meeting is open to everyone, and all who are interested are encouraged to attend.

The Leesville Daily Leader will be attending the meeting and will report the details in an upcoming article.