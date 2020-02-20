Congressman Mike Johnson journeyed overseas this week when he and his fellow Congressman Jim Jordan visited Israel. The duo visited the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and had a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Johnson posted pictures from the trip to Facebook and remarked on the experience. Johnson said: “Kelly and I had an epic day in Jerusalem. With our friends, Congressman Jim Jordan and Polly, we visited with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his official residence, and then met our U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, at the new, truly historic U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.”

A devout Christian, the spiritual significance of visiting Israel was not lost on the Congressman. He expressed feelings of optimism on both a political and spiritual level. Johnson noted that he saw a rainbow over the city. Christians embrace the rainbow as a symbol of God’s covenant with mankind as seen in the Book of Genesis.

“On the way out, I snapped this photo of a giant rainbow over the city,” Johnson said. “These were big political events--but the spiritual significance of the day was to us even bigger.”

Johnson ended the Facebook post by quoting Psalm 122:6 which reads: "Pray for peace in Jerusalem. May all who love this city prosper."

2020 has already been a big year for Johnson as he was a part of President Donald Trump’s legal defense team during the President’s impeachment proceedings. Now only a few weeks removed from Trump’s acquittal, Johnson is making history again. Time will tell what’s next for the Louisiana Republican.