The Charlie Daniels Band is set to light up the lake area when they take the stage at the Golden Nugget Casino Resort on Saturday, March 14.

Daniels has become a larger than life icon in country music having had numerous classic hits throughout his many decades in the industry.

His signature hit single “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979 as well as single of the year at the Country Music Association Awards.

“Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and “Uneasy Rider.”

Daniels has recorded 30 studio albums over his illustrious career showcasing his talent as a multi-instrumental artist. He’s known for his talents with the fiddle, guitar, mandolin, and the banjo.

His musical style combines the sounds of bluegrass, country, southern rock, and gospel. His legendary career began in the 1950s and is still rolling strong today. In 2016, just before his 80th birthday, Daniels was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Fans of Daniels can read all about his life and career in his book of memoirs titled “Never Look at the Empty Seats.” The book was released in 2017 by Harper Collins Publishing and offers sage advice alongside personal stories.

An excerpt from the book reads: “Walk on stage with a positive attitude. Your troubles are your own and are not included in the ticket price. Some nights you have more to give than others, but put it all out there every show. You're concerned with the people who showed up, not the ones who didn't. So give them a show and…Never look at the empty seats!”

