Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the City Council celebrated the life of local philanthropist Price LeBlanc with the naming of the city's new $10 million performing arts, events and conference center.

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the City Council celebrated the life of local philanthropist Price LeBlanc with the naming of the city's new $10 million performing arts, events and conference center.

"This unprecedented naming rights agreement is a great way to honor Mr. Price and a big win for the people of our city and the region," Arceneaux said.

Several members of the LeBlanc family were on hand Feb. 21 for the announcement. The family also made a $1.5 million donation to the center's construction.

"The LeBlanc family is very proud of dad's legacy and commitment," Price LeBlanc Jr. said.

The 25,000-square-foor PACE Center will be the central atrraction at the new Heritgae Crossing Development at the corner of Highway 40 and Highway 44. It will host concerts, pageants, plays, seminars, trade shows and even weddings. Plans are to break ground on the center in early 2021.

"This enhances the quality of life for our parish," Areceneaux said. "It's a big win for parish tourism."

Price Leblanc Sr. passed away 10 years ago. At the announcement, Arceneaux said people still remember LeBlanc as a man who cared for his fellow man.

LeBlanc Jr. called the announcement a way "to honor the memory of our father in a way that simply continues the long legacy he had of making positive contributions and giving back to the community that he loved so much."