E-Cigarettes and other “vaping” devices have become popular alternatives to traditional tobacco products. While many tobacco users have switched to vaping as a means of quitting smoking, an alarming new trend has seen more and more teenagers start vaping.

JUUL is one of the more prevalent manufacturers and sellers of vaping products in America. In the wake of this controversy, many state governments are investigating JUUL’s marketing practices. Many are concerned that e-cigarettes and other vaping products may be marketed to teenagers.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has announced that Louisiana has joined a multi-state coalition to investigate JUUL Labs. The thorough investigation will seek information regarding numerous concerns about the risks of vaping.

In the release, Landry noted that in addition to investigating JUUL’s marketing practices, the coalition will investigate claims regarding nicotine content, safety, risks, and overall effectiveness as a device used to quit smoking.

“As a father, I am deeply troubled by the alarming number of middle school and high school students using e-cigarettes,” said Landry. “As the Attorney General, I will continue to do all that I legally can to protect children and make our State safer.”

Another concern among parents is that some teenagers have started combining marijuana with vaping devices.

In a previous consumer alert, Landry warned parents about the risks of vaping. He listed the following things parents should know about vaping:

In Louisiana, vaping is illegal for anyone under the age of 18.

Adolescent use of nicotine can harm parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. It may also increase the risk of addiction to other drugs.

There is a high level of nicotine intake when vaping e-cigarettes. Some pods may contain as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes.

Vaping can be difficult to detect because there is no smoke and minimal odor.

Many vaping devices look like computer flash drives or writing pens.

The full consumer alert can be read at agjefflandry.com.