The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival recently made a big announcement regarding this year’s big event. It was announced that Singer, LA native, and Nashville recording artist, Gyth Rigdon will headline the 2020 Railroad Days Festival in DeQuincy on April 11.

Rigdon is perhaps best known for being one of the standout competitors on Season 16 of the hit NBC competition series The Voice. Millions tuned in to watch Rigdon’s incredible journey throughout the entire series.

Rigdon was a part of Blake Shelton’s team throughout the entirety of the show. During the course of the competition, Rigdon got to debut an original song, perform with country music legends, and even won a new car. The rollercoaster ride came to its eventual stop when Rigdon was named the Runner Up in the competition during the season’s big finale.

Despite coming up short in the finale, Rigdon has continued to prove that he is a promising up and comer whose talent can not be ignored.

Long before his time on The Voice, Rigdon had a passion for music and a love for performing. His musical journey began in his early childhood and grew throughout his teenage years. After graduating high school in 2012, Rigdon set his sights on Nashville.

Since then he has released two full-length albums. The first album, “Where I Began”, was released in 2016 and contained one of Rigdon’s signature singles “Body Language.” The second album, “When I’m Gone,” was released in 2018 and featured Rigdon’s hit single “Way Down.”

Both albums have helped establish Gyth Rigdon as a rising star in the country music scene. Rigdon’s success has seen him perform in front of big crowds across the country. Despite his success, Rigdon has always expressed gratitude to the fans that have supported him over the years.

He will perform on April 11 at 8 p.m. For more information about The 2020 Louisiana Railroad Days Festival log on to www.larailroaddaysfestival.com or log on to their official Facebook Page.