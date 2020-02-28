Dutchtown senior pitcher and first-baseman Jesse Miller is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2020.

The 2019 baseball season was a hugely-successful one for Ascension Parish as all six local teams reached the playoffs, and both Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian reached the state quarterfinals.

These schools are hoping for the same kind of results this season. For that to happen, they'll have to get some special performances from Ascension's best players.

Here is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2020:

Jesse Miller (Dutchtown)

Dutchtown's greatest strength in last year's playoff run was their pitching, and their top pitcher was junior Jesse Miller. Miller went 6-1 with an excellent ERA of 1.23. Miller was first-team All-District 5-5A, first-team All-Parish and first-team All-Metro. Miller also plays first base when he's not pitching.

