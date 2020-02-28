The Vernon Historical and Genealogical Society will meet Saturday, March 7, in the Vernon Parish Library from 12:30 to 3:00. The speaker will be Stanley Fletcher who will present "Past and Present Communities of Vernon Parish". The presentation will be the second of three presentations covering approximately 50 of 150 communities. We will look at community location, history, reason for existence, economic center, founding fathers, roads, stores, post offices, churches, cemeteries, and many other tidbits of community history. Do you know where Cowpen Gully is? Where is Billy Goat Hill? Where was Blackland Cottage? Why is Auburn called Auburn? What was Hornbeck's first name? We have a great parish. Come and learn it and bring your knowledge to share.