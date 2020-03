McDonald’s on Pine Street in DeRidder held its ribbon cutting on March 4.

This location followed Entrance Road McDonalds in their reopenings to unveil new upgrades to

showcase the future of McDonald’s.

Renovations included self-ordering kiosks, modern restrooms, improved dining rooms, modern

decor and touch play systems.

The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce attended the ribbon cutting.

The Patel Organization owns 25 McDonald’s currently and hopes to expand.