The following was released by Beauregard Health Systems regarding how to handle the Coronavirus situation.

Beauregard Health System is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus disease and following CDC, state and federal guidelines. There have been no cases at Beauregard Health System of the novel coronavirus disease.

BHS is taking extra precautions to protect our patients, their families and our workforce:

Screening anyone who visits our campuses to identify if they traveled in the last 14 days to an area considered to have a community or widespread transmission such as China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea

Asking visitors who meet the criteria above to postpone visiting our campuses.

Restricting staff business travel and asking workforce members to refrain from personal travel to China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and Italy, based on the World Health Organization’s declaration that the 2019 novel coronavirus is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and the U.S. State Department’s “Do Not Travel” advisory for China.

Please call your HCP immediately if you have been to an area considered to have a community or widespread transmission in the last 14 days.

You can protect yourself from respiratory infections by:

Frequently washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using a 60%-95% alcohol based hand sanitizer

Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Refraining from touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoiding crowded areas

You can get more information by visiting:

https://www.cdc.gov/

While we realize some of these precautions may be inconvenient, we are committed to keeping you, your family and our workforce members safe. Please speak with your HCP if you have questions or concerns.