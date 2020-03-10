Cyphacon 2020 is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and has recently announced a new special guest at the convention this year. The event will be held on April Cyphacon 2020 will feature special guest appearances by many fan favorites.

It has been announced that actor Tim Russ will be in attendance at the event in a meet and greet opportunity for fans in attendance. Russ is perhaps best known for his role as the Vulcan character Tuvok on the hit science fiction series Star Trek: Voyager.

Russ was a lead character on the show, and Tuvok is a fan-favorite character in the franchise. Russ has also acted in many other popular films and TV shows such as Spaceballs, iCarly, SYM-BIONIC TITAN, The Highwayman, and Samantha Who.

2020 is the 25 year anniversary for Star Trek: Voyager and Cyphacon 2020 organizers want fans to enjoy the major milestone alongside Russ. Russ joins a stacked guest list for the event. In addition to the celebrity guests, Cyphacon is bringing plenty of fun activities throughout the convention.

Cyphacon 2020 is offering fans over 120 hours of original programming including, the

Downtown Pub Crawl, Cosplay Contest, Charity Auction, CyPhaKids, CyPhaCon After Dark

Party, celebrity guests, authors, fan groups, live music, vendors, artists, Makers, tabletop gaming and the “largest video gaming event in Louisiana.”

For more information log on to www.cyphacon.org, or log on to their official Facebook page.