A man from Anacoco has been arrested on new charges stemming from an incident that occurred in September of 2019. Dylan Young Bridges, 22, was arrested in September for battery of a dating partner. Bridges allegedly hit the victim repeatedly in the face and on the head after forcibly placing her into a car.



The victim was able to escape and flee into a wooded area. She waited in the woods until Bridges left the area.

The Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the incident and Bridges has now been charged with one count of false imprisonment, one count of simple kidnapping, and one count of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

Bridges is currently in the VPSO Jail and no bond has been set at this time.