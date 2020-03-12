The Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce held its quarterly general membership luncheon on March 11 at Leesville First United Pentecostal Church.

Chamber President Logan Morris gave members and their guests an update on the 2020 Vision for Vernon Parish and the Strategic Plan.

The 2020 Focus is on member value, corporate governance, and economic development.

Morris spoke on the need for residents to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census and the need for census workers.

Currently, there is only 52% participation of the Census in Vernon Parish.

Residents are invited to respond, and March 23 self-response begins.

April 1 marks Census Day, meaning where you currently live as of April 1.

The United States Census Bureau is also still taking applications for individuals to work part-time collecting data for the 2020 Census.

Those interested in 2020 Census jobs should apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

This is the first year that residents are able to submit their census data online.

Morris also announced the retirement of Executive Director Anne Causey, and the plans to hire a Vernon Parish Executive Director.

The Chamber will be releasing the compensation details, requirements and application in the next 30 days or so.

The search for the new Executive Director will be nationwide, including 3 online databases, but local applicants will be accepted.

The Chamber hopes to find someone with a background in economic development, and without of the box thinking to replicate their past success in Vernon Parish.

The search is expected to take between 6-9 months.

More details on the position will be released soon.

Members and their guests were also asked about lunch and learn topics, where topics such as cybersecurity, customer service and how to start a business were brought up as possible future topics.

Leesville First United Pentecostal Church Pastor Mark Christian also gave the invocation to start the meeting.

The luncheon was sponsored by Advanced Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center, Eyecatcher Signs, and First United Methodist Church.

The meal was catered by Deep South Catering.

For more information on the 2020 Strategic Plan and Vision for Vernon Parish contact the Chamber at www.chambervernonparish.com.