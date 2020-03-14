I’m ‘THOMMY’ and I’M LOOKING FOR A HOME!
But, I’m stuck in the pound,
If you cannot take me forever, a foster will do!
I just need a second chance.
‘Thommy’ has been at the shelter since December.
He needs to be shown there is life outside his kennel.
‘Thommy’ is around 2 years old.
He was found as a stray.
‘Thommy’ is terrified in his kennel and leash afraid.
He likes snuggling and his ears scratched.
There has not been any adoption interest in ‘Thommy’, or foster interest.
To foster for a little while contact 941-553-0833.
Contact Beauregard Animal Services at 337-463-3281 to adopt ‘Thommy’.
If you cannot foster or adopt, please consider donating medicines such as wormer, bathing supplies and other dog necessities to the shelter.
Save a life, ADOPT!