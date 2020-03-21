The Beauregard Parish School Board meal service plan for the week of March 23- March 29 will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday meal service at the same six schools between 10:45-12:30.
Grab and go meals will be provided to anyone 18 years or younger, free of charge.
The pickup sites are:
Carver Elementary
DeRidder Junior High
East Beauregard Elementary
Merryville High School
South Beauregard Elementary
Singer High School
Monday 3/23, Wednesday 3/35 and Friday 3/27 are the only dates for meal service currently, check back for further pick up dates.
Check the district website https://beau.k12.la.us/ for up to date information regarding meal service, learning resources, school closure, and COVID-19 break information.