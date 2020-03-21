The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) sent warning letters to seven companies about their products claiming to treat or prevent COVID-19.

The agencies sent the warning letters to the following companies: Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd, N-ergetics, GuruNanda, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.

The companies received warning letters due to their alleged selling of unapproved and unverified products.

The products these companies are advertising could violate federal law, since they do not have scientifically supported claims about their ability to treat coronavirus (COVID-19).

These warning letters are the first to be issued by the FTC and FDA regarding unapproved and unsupported product claims regarding the coronavirus.

According to these agencies, there are no approved products, vaccines, or drugs that are currently able to treat or prevent the virus.

The companies who received the letters advertised products such as teas, essential oils, colloidal silver, claiming to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Vital Silver, a Florida based company, made claims on both its website and Facebook page about their products’ ability to “kill” COVID-19, “So it’s actually widely acknowledged in both science and the medical industry that ionic silver kills coronaviruses”.

Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd, a UK company, published on its website their essential oils prevented COVID-19, and lists products it sells that are “The most powerful antiviral essential oils to provide defense against coronavirus.”

N-ergetics, an Oklahoma based business, who sells colloidal silver products claimed on their website that “Colloidal Silver is still the only known antiviral supplement to kill all seven of these Human Coronaviruses.”

GuruNanda, a California based company, listed on its website that its frankincense product was a way to “decrease your chances of becoming infected.”

Vivify Holistic Clinic, a Canadian company made claims on their website and Facebook about the success of their products in treating coronavirus, as well as the recommended dosage for preventative measures and for those who are infected.

Herbal Army, an Idaho company, posted ads regarding coronavirus protocol, and listing “The formulations are preventative as well as specific for acute infections.”

The Jim Bakker Show, an 80’s comedy show, cites antiviral claims for Silver Sol Liquid, Silver Sol Gel, and Silver Lozenges made in a video titled A Close Look at What’s Not Being Said About the Coronavirus, on social media, and on websites.

All of the advertisements, posts and products were listed for each specific companies warning letter by the FTC and FDA, citing their specific claims relating to the coronavirus.

The warning letters from the FDA stated, “You should take immediate action to ensure that your firm is not marketing, and does not market in the future, products intended to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat or cure COVID-19 that have not been approved, cleared, or authorized by the FDA.”

While the warning letters from the FTC were reminders that it was illegal “to advertise that a product can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made.”

Currently “there currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” the FTC says those companies “must immediately cease making all such claims.”

Recipients of the letters have 48 hours to respond to the FDA and FTC in regards to how they are going to handle the claims made against them.

The FTC and FDA will require these companies to make adequate corrections and will continue to monitor the online presence of these companies to make sure they do not continue to market these products through other channels.

“The FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health. We have an aggressive surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products, especially during a significant public health issue such as this one. The FDA’s laws are designed to protect the public health by ensuring, among other things, that drugs are safe and effective for their intended uses,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.

To report a company advertising a product claiming to cure or treat the coronavirus, report them to the FTC.