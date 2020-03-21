Gov. John Bel Edwards reminded Louisianans of aggressive mitigation measures put into place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards reminded Louisianans of aggressive mitigation measures put into place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state, where there currently are 537 confirmed cases and 14 deaths from the illness.

“Today Louisiana confirmed four deaths related to COVID-19 and 145 new cases of the illness, which is rapidly spreading in our state and is now in 27 parishes. As I have noted many times before, the coming days and weeks are critical to flattening the curve and reducing the spread of illness in Louisiana. This afternoon, I provided an update to Vice President Mike Pence on the situation in Louisiana and spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss the current mitigation measures we have in place in Louisiana, including the enhanced measures just announced in New Orleans,” Gov. Edwards said. “We have put in place aggressive measures already, including limiting the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing public schools, bars, casinos, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers and limiting restaurants to drive through, take out or delivery options. I am supportive of local efforts, like those from Mayor LaToya Cantrell in New Orleans, to further reduce the spread in their communities. All people must heed the orders of both state and local officials during this critical time.”

CURRENT STATE-LED MITIGATION MEASURES:

Governor Edwards has put in place a number of restrictions on the public to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, including:

Limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people Closing all K-12 public schools Closing casinos, bars movie theatres, gyms and fitness centers Closing restaurants to patrons eating on site. Take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed Reducing the use of public buildings by closing in some areas, encouraging the use of remote working by government employees Moving the April 4 election