BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards will be joined by health experts and members of his administration today for a live statewide discussion on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19. It will air from 7-8 p.m. on television and radio stations across the state and on multiple digital platforms. The program will be produced and broadcast from the studio of Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge.

“We know that the public has many questions about COVID-19, and we want to be responsive and responsible by giving them factual information as they make adjustments for new ways of living during this crisis,” Edwards said. “Some of the information will be new and some will reiterate what we have shared before and all of it will help further underscore the seriousness of this outbreak, what we can all do to help reduce the spread and the resources available to help our communities, our people and our businesses. I’m grateful to LPB and the television and radio stations statewide who are using their platforms to help educate our citizens and make our state as safe as possible. We will get through this by working together and heading the necessary precautions.”

Topics of discussion will include the latest updates on positive cases in Louisiana, understanding testing for COVID-19 and the state’s capacity, resources that are available for businesses that are impacted as well as those who are either out of work or have had their work hours reduced. In addition, we will discuss how the K-12 and Higher Education systems are responding and provide information about resources for at-home learning, as well as mental health help that is available.

Here are the details:

COVID-19 Louisiana’s Response

Airs Monday, March 23 on network and public television and radio stations statewide.

7-8 p.m.

Visit www.gov.Louisiana.gov to watch the live stream. The program will be broadcast on television network stations as well as LPB stations statewide and can be heard on radio stations and live streamed on various digital platforms. Visit www.lpb.org for a list of stations in your area.