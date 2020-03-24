Louisiana continues an uphill battle against spread of the coronavirus, but another challenge awaits state lawmakers once those numbers drop, according to Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder.

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana continues an uphill battle against spread of the coronavirus, but another challenge awaits state lawmakers once those numbers drop, according to Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder.

The coronavirus will pose new concerns on the state budget when lawmakers return.

“It’s a whirlwind,” said Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. “This is definitely going to affect the budget when the Revenue Estimating Conference comes back and checks the numbers.”

The legislative session which began March 9 came to a halt last week due to the coronavirus. The original return date was set for March 31, but it will likely be rescheduled for April 13, he said Tuesday.

State constitution mandates a balanced budget before the fiscal year ends June 30.

“Even being away from the Capitol, we’re still working on things so that we’re not at Ground Zero when we return,” Schexnayder said. “We’re working to get a budget plan together, although it’s going to be difficult.”

The closure of businesses during the spread of the virus has created an exponential spike in jobless claims. In addition, many of those locally owned businesses may not be able to resume operation.

“The virus is definitely something we need to worry about because it’s ramping and we need to protect our people and ourselves,” the first-year House Speaker said. “But once this is over, we’re going to see a lot of people suffering from being out of work and not being able to afford their home mortgage payments.”

Louisiana could receive help from Capitol Hill, but the other 49 states will also be waiting in line.

State lawmakers should not hold their breath on assistance from Washington, he said.

“Dealing with the floods and the storms and everything we’ve seen, we know federal dollars could come in, but they come in late,” Schexnayder said. “This is going to be huge on the state, and as a legislature, we’re all going to need to work together with our delegation in Washington to get us back in place.”

The state is not planning the budget off anticipated federal dollars, and will instead leave that as an option, he said.

“We can get it done,” Schexnayder said. “We have good members on both side who are capable of making things work.”

A freefall in oil prices to numbers not seen in more than six year also contributes to what has the perfect storm for the state.

The price per barrel hovered at $23.36 per barrel on the Stock Exchange Monday. The anemic price stem from combination of the global battle with the coronavirus, along with intense competition on drilling between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Oil prices registered at $65 per barrel at the start of 2020.

Louisiana bases its budget on prices around $55 per barrel. The state loses $12 million for each dollar the price drops.

Schexnayder remains confident the oil prices will soon move upward, but the state has no control on it.

“It’s completely out of our hands, but I do believe the prices will eventually move upward,” he said.

A $500 million surplus at the beginning of the session gives the state some measure of breathing room, but the loss of tax revenue from business closures will dent the coffers.

Lawmakers will have to work with they have and make certain their final decisions will not force shutdowns of hospitals and other healthcare needs, he said.

“We’re still good right now, but we’re just trying to come up with a plan that doesn’t cripple anybody,” Schexnayder said. “This isn’t the first time we’ve dealing with that.”