The United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps (NSCC) is a federally chartered program sponsored by the Navy and Coast Guard open to kids 10-18.

The local unit commissioned the “Chennault Division”, was started in Feb 1995 in Lake Charles by James Dodd and his son Michael.

The Chennault Division is sponsored by the American Legion Post 1 in Lake Charles and COL Jim Jackson, also drills out of Post 1.

The NSCC teaches Navy and Coast guard, the Naval Sea Cadet Corps (NSCC) program is for young people ages 13 through the completion of high school (18) and a junior program in the Navy League Cadet Corps (NLCC), for young people ages 10 through 13.

“There are not too many options for kids in Vernon and Beauregard, and this program gives these kids a jump start into the next chapter of their life. We are trying to make future leaders,” said Training Officer Leroy Spellman.

Cadets are not required to join the armed services once they turn 18, but they will enter the adult world having been taught the fundamentals of citizenship and the value of being responsible and productive members of their communities.

At the request of the Department of the Navy, the Navy League of the United States established the USNSCC in 1962 to "create a favorable image of the Navy on the part of American youth".

Congress provides funding to support national training and reduce costs to cadets, and the Military supports the NSCC by providing free or reduced costs to host training programs.

Today's U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps continues to further the image of our maritime services by adhering to a standardized training program designed to:

Develop an interest and ability in seamanship and seagoing skills

Instill virtues of good citizenship and strong moral principles in each cadet

Demonstrate the value of an alcohol-free, drug-free and gang-free lifestyle

Expose cadets to the prestige of public service and a variety of career paths through hands-on training with our nation's armed services.

The Chennault Division plans to visit Fort Polk when they are able to resume meetings.

“Our current numbers are 12 cadets, 5 officers and 7 auxiliary, many of our staff served in the Military, typically we meet 2 Saturdays each month from 8 am to 1430, with occasional overnight drills,” Spellman said.

Many of the training activities are completed on military installations and National Guard bases since a variety of the training are military-related.

“Locally we provide STEM, marching, small arms, leadership and many other local trainings on weekends as well as volunteer to help at events such as the Chennault Air Show and Harbor Hospice Butterfly Release. Our unit participates in a shooting sports program sponsored by the American Legion and also provides small arms training and qualifications using the US Navy regulations. We often receive support from local law enforcement and firing ranges,” Spellman said.

Another main aspect of the NSCC is community service, and the ability to give back to those who have served.

“Cadets in our unit are strongly encouraged to perform Community Service, especially service to our Veteran Community. We visit the Jennings Veterans Home and participate in ceremonies with the American Legion and the VFW, as well as volunteer for Wounded Warrior Events and other local veterans programs as well as Color Guard,” said Spellman.

“Veterans are overlooked, and we want to get these kids geared around involvement around vets. The Legion takes care of us and we take care of them,” said Spellman.

Cadets participate in weeklong training all over the United States, such as leadership academy, sailing, Special Ops, Aviation, Coast Guard vessels and many others.

Some of the local units recent graduates went on the Louisiana National Guard, enlisted in the Navy, signed to play football for the Air Force to name a few.

The program serves to provide those involved with the virtues of good citizenship and strong moral principle.

Additionally, cadets who wish to go to college after graduation are eligible for 17 different scholarship funds awarded to exceptional cadets.

Those who wish to enlist in the armed services are often eligible for military advanced pay grade programs, meaning cadets who enlist in the Navy earn E‐3 right out of boot camp.

“Without the support of the community, our unit would not exist. Thanks to Calcasieu parish, Starks VFD, Sulphur Armed Forces Committee, VFW, American Legion and many other organizations and citizens in the community, we are able to provide a quality program to kids in SWLA and SETX,” said Training Officer Spellman.

To learn more about the NSCC programs contact Leroy Spellman, Training Officer at 337-317-3856 or on Facebook at Chennault Division/ TS Avenger.

More information on the Sea Cadet Corps program can be found online at seacadetslc.org.