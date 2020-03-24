With the season over, postseason honors are rolling it, and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its Class B All-State awards on Tuesday.

Pitkin guard Garrett Edwards was once again a First-Team selection after averaging 32 points and 13 rebounds per game. The senior finishes his career with 4,103 points – the 29th most of all time in the country – and led his team to a No. 5 seed this season.

Edwards was the Class B MVP last season but was dethroned by Doyline’s Decari Markray this season.

Anacoco guard Landry Alligood was an Honorable Mention selection after putting up 15 points per game for the Indians.

On the girls side, Anacoco guard/forward Cally Hooks was chosen to the Honorable Mention team. Hooks stepped up her game this season as injuries plagued the Lady Indian all season. The senior averaged 14 points and 5.8 rebounds a game.

FIRST TEAM

Decari Markray, Doyline

Kalep Crane, Simsboro

Garrett Edwards, Pitkin

Shaquay Hunt, J.S. Clark

Jakemin Abney, Simsboro

SECOND TEAM

Colby Augustine, Hathaway

Kobe Montgomery, Zwolle

Collin Coates, Runnels

Jamaria Clark, Doyline

Jacobi Forte, Stanley

HONORABLE MENTION

Landry Alligood, Anacoco

MVP – Decari Markray, Doyline

COACH OF THE YEAR – Michael Normand, Doyline

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Rylee Jinks, Fairview

Chloey Guidry, Hathaway

Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine

Gracie Sylvia, Florien

Maggie Manuel, Fairview

SECOND TEAM

McKayla Williams, Stanley

Savanna Robertson, Zwolle

Jaycee Hughes, Holden

Laynie Jinks, Fairview

Jordyn Semones, University Academy

HONORABLE MENTION

Cally Hooks, Anacoco

MVP – Rylee Jinks, Fairview

COACH OF THE YEAR – Cortnee Young, Hathaway

After successful seasons in Vernon Parish, multiple area athletes were honored with All-State awards by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Hicks guard Chloe Wilbanks was named First-Team All-State, as well as the Most Valuable Player of Class C.

The junior averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season, leading Hicks to its second straight state championship.

Lady Pirate forward Lauren Quinn joined Wilbanks on the First Team with 23.5, 12.1 boards and 5.6 assists per game.

Hicks sharpshooting guard Rivers Day was an honorable mention pick, averaging 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and five assists a game.

Evans guard Jade Bonner was an honorable mention pick for the second year in a row. The freshman filled up the statline this year with 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists a game.

On the boy’s side, Hicks guard Austin Merchant was a first-team selection with 10.3 points, four rebounds and six assists a game.

Forward Cooper Smith had a huge senior season for Hornbeck, averaging 25 points and 10.4 rebounds. Fellow Hornet Grady Mitcham was an Honorable Mention selection with 18.8 points per game.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Chloe Wilbanks, Hicks

Abigail Pippen, Plainview

Millie Tanner, Ebarb

Malaysia Tate, Summerfield

Lauren Quinn, Hicks

SECOND TEAM

Abbie Clark, Starks

Claire Dunnehoo, Reeves

Jamaya Jackson, Gibsland Coleman

Gracie Young, Johnson Bayou

Kinsley Ashworth, Plainview

HONORABLE MENTION

Jade Bonner, Evans

Rivers Day, Hicks

MVP – Chloe Wilbanks, Hicks

COACH OF THE YEAR – Phillip George, Plainview

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

John-Paul Ricks, Jehovah Jireh

Derrick Royal, Summerfield

Austin Merchant, Hicks

Montonious Burrough, Pleasant Hill

Cooper Smith, Hornbeck

SECOND TEAM

Na'Shaun Reddick, Phoenix

Clyde Williams, Epps

Brandon Harton, Jr. Jehovah Jireh

Brandon McCurley, Grand Isle

Zach Parrie, Ebarb

HONORABLE MENTION

Grady Mitcham, Hornbeck, Hornbeck

MVP – John-Paul Rick, Jehovah Jireh

COACH OF THE YEAR – Roger Stockton, Epps