With the season over, postseason honors are rolling it, and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its Class B All-State awards on Tuesday.
Pitkin guard Garrett Edwards was once again a First-Team selection after averaging 32 points and 13 rebounds per game. The senior finishes his career with 4,103 points – the 29th most of all time in the country – and led his team to a No. 5 seed this season.
Edwards was the Class B MVP last season but was dethroned by Doyline’s Decari Markray this season.
Anacoco guard Landry Alligood was an Honorable Mention selection after putting up 15 points per game for the Indians.
On the girls side, Anacoco guard/forward Cally Hooks was chosen to the Honorable Mention team. Hooks stepped up her game this season as injuries plagued the Lady Indian all season. The senior averaged 14 points and 5.8 rebounds a game.
FIRST TEAM
Decari Markray, Doyline
Kalep Crane, Simsboro
Garrett Edwards, Pitkin
Shaquay Hunt, J.S. Clark
Jakemin Abney, Simsboro
SECOND TEAM
Colby Augustine, Hathaway
Kobe Montgomery, Zwolle
Collin Coates, Runnels
Jamaria Clark, Doyline
Jacobi Forte, Stanley
HONORABLE MENTION
Landry Alligood, Anacoco
MVP – Decari Markray, Doyline
COACH OF THE YEAR – Michael Normand, Doyline
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Rylee Jinks, Fairview
Chloey Guidry, Hathaway
Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine
Gracie Sylvia, Florien
Maggie Manuel, Fairview
SECOND TEAM
McKayla Williams, Stanley
Savanna Robertson, Zwolle
Jaycee Hughes, Holden
Laynie Jinks, Fairview
Jordyn Semones, University Academy
HONORABLE MENTION
Cally Hooks, Anacoco
MVP – Rylee Jinks, Fairview
COACH OF THE YEAR – Cortnee Young, Hathaway
After successful seasons in Vernon Parish, multiple area athletes were honored with All-State awards by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Hicks guard Chloe Wilbanks was named First-Team All-State, as well as the Most Valuable Player of Class C.
The junior averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season, leading Hicks to its second straight state championship.
Lady Pirate forward Lauren Quinn joined Wilbanks on the First Team with 23.5, 12.1 boards and 5.6 assists per game.
Hicks sharpshooting guard Rivers Day was an honorable mention pick, averaging 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and five assists a game.
Evans guard Jade Bonner was an honorable mention pick for the second year in a row. The freshman filled up the statline this year with 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists a game.
On the boy’s side, Hicks guard Austin Merchant was a first-team selection with 10.3 points, four rebounds and six assists a game.
Forward Cooper Smith had a huge senior season for Hornbeck, averaging 25 points and 10.4 rebounds. Fellow Hornet Grady Mitcham was an Honorable Mention selection with 18.8 points per game.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Chloe Wilbanks, Hicks
Abigail Pippen, Plainview
Millie Tanner, Ebarb
Malaysia Tate, Summerfield
Lauren Quinn, Hicks
SECOND TEAM
Abbie Clark, Starks
Claire Dunnehoo, Reeves
Jamaya Jackson, Gibsland Coleman
Gracie Young, Johnson Bayou
Kinsley Ashworth, Plainview
HONORABLE MENTION
Jade Bonner, Evans
Rivers Day, Hicks
MVP – Chloe Wilbanks, Hicks
COACH OF THE YEAR – Phillip George, Plainview
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
John-Paul Ricks, Jehovah Jireh
Derrick Royal, Summerfield
Austin Merchant, Hicks
Montonious Burrough, Pleasant Hill
Cooper Smith, Hornbeck
SECOND TEAM
Na'Shaun Reddick, Phoenix
Clyde Williams, Epps
Brandon Harton, Jr. Jehovah Jireh
Brandon McCurley, Grand Isle
Zach Parrie, Ebarb
HONORABLE MENTION
Grady Mitcham, Hornbeck, Hornbeck
MVP – John-Paul Rick, Jehovah Jireh
COACH OF THE YEAR – Roger Stockton, Epps