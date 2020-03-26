The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, has activated more than 625 soldiers and airmen so far, not to include full-time Guardsmen, to assist with the COVID-19 response.

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, has activated more than 625 soldiers and airmen so far, not to include full-time Guardsmen, to assist with the COVID-19 response. The number of Guardsmen activated and equipment utilized is anticipated to increase until the situation is stabilized.

The Louisiana National Guard has mobilized Guardsmen throughout the state to support current operations, including medical support, engineering assessment support, shelter security, traffic control point and drive-through testing site support, assistance at food banks, and to provide liaison officer teams to Parish Emergency Operations Centers.

In order to assist civil authorities, the LANG is ensuring the health and safety of its Soldiers and Airmen. The LANG is actively taking steps to support health protection in order to maintain mission readiness, such as: limiting non mission-specific travel, educating and enforcing strict CDC-recommended hygiene measures, and monitoring Guardsmen’s temperature readings and overall health on a daily basis.