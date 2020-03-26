Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux shares his thoughts and advice for residents and business owners.

Good morning to all of our area residents. I wanted to discuss a few things that can assist our workers, our employees, and our healthcare teams.



For our small business owners. I highly encourage you to consider the Economic Injury Loans being offered by the Small Business Administration. Our local Chamber of Commerce and Ascension Economic Development are there to assist you with questions regarding the process. https://disasterloan.sba.gov/apply-for-disaster-loan/index.html



For our area workers who are temporarily out of work, or have had hours reduced, or have been forced to stay at home, I want to remind you that the Louisiana Workforce Commission has released a very informative video to help walk you through the process of filing a claim for benefits. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1078571542528716



I also have a message for everyone. Our healthcare leaders are asking everyone who has not had a flu shot to get one, so that you do not place any additional burden on the system by getting the flu. Also, our Surgeon General has said that we need more blood donors, especially if you have a rare type of blood. By doing all we can do, we can all help make a difference.



Thank you,



Mayor Barney Arceneaux