I got a call earlier this week from a good friend of mine. He started talking to me about a notion that had come to him while working in the hospital these last few weeks.

He said to me: “For my whole life I have seen heroes get up in the morning and put on armor to go fight an enemy they can see so that others will be safe. Firefighters put on their gear and masks to fight a fire, police officers put on their bulletproof vests and badges to fight criminals, the armed forces put on their gear and get their weapons to fight wars. They all put on these heavy forms of protection and go out and fight enemies they can see to keep us safe.

“But lately, working here at the hospital, I’ve seen something so remarkably different, that it has moved me to no end. Doctors, nurses, and all of the hospital staff put on these paper gowns and paper masks and head into battle, a battle with something they cannot even see. They have one thin line of protection between them and the enemy yet they never waver, never quit, so that the rest of us can be safe.”

Right now, we are in a place in life where we all have the same enemy, one that is invisible. This enemy doesn’t care about age, race, religion, ethnicity, or class. Some of us wake up in the morning wondering where the enemy will strike next. We ask ourselves “Will it be me or maybe my grandmother, or my child?”

Many of us are playing our part, working from home and recognizing social distancing. But let me challenge you to do one more thing, remember the men and women who get up every day, put on a piece of paper as protection, and head out to the front lines of this battle.

Think about the doctors.

Think about the nurses.

Think about the CNAs.

Think about the entire staff of hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and everywhere else you can find a person putting the well-being of someone else above themselves.

I challenge you to use some of the newfound free-time (if you have it) to write notes of encouragement to these workers, send care packages, or donate to the hospitals. If you know someone in the healthcare field, make them dinner, send them flowers, or do something to let them know they are appreciated.

If you can sew, make masks. If you can afford to, donate, reach out and say thank you to a healthcare professional when you see one.

If you pray, pray for these people. If you don’t, celebrate them in the way you see fit. If we can all come together (without literally coming together) and work to send positive energy and messages to those who are fighting the invisible enemy so that we will be safe, then they will have more than just a piece of paper protecting them. They will have the strength of community, the appreciation of the masses, and the steadfast love of every person around them to keep them safe.

To all of the heroes who wake up each morning and go into battle with nothing more than a paper mask, the I and the entire staff at Beauregard Daily News and Leesville Daily Leader, thank you. We are so appreciative of your selfless actions and recognize your sacrifices.

Sincerely,

Lauren Blankenship

Editor of The Beauregard Daily News & The Leesville Daily Leader

Contact me at lblankenship@beauregarddailynews.net