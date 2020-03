After another successful season for the Red Devils, junior DeShawn Jackson picked up some postseason hardware.

The Pickering guard was named Second-Team All-State by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Jackson averaged 28.9 points per game along with 10.4 rebounds en route to being named District MVP.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Kashie Natt, Rayville

Ladamien Bradford, Jonesboro-Hodge

Collin Holloway, Port Allen

Carlos Stewart, Dunham

Javon Ruffin, Newman

SECOND TEAM

DeShawn Jackson, Pickering

Nate Braden, Lakeview

Jalen McDonald, Red River

Ricky Volland, Episcopal

Billy Francis Jr., Lafayette Christian

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Carlos Stewart, The Dunham School

COACH OF THE YEAR: Derrick Jones, Port Allen

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Ma’Kaila Lewis, Red River

Presleigh Scott, Doyle

Jaylyn James, St. Thomas Aquinas

Kyren Whittington, Northlake Christian

Tamera Johnson, Lafayette Christian

SECOND TEAM

Dannah Martin, French Settlement

Jade Brumfield, St. Thomas Aquinas

Deona Brister, Lake Arthur

Jalencia Pierre, Amite

Madison Bienvenu, Catholic-NI

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Presleigh Scott, Doyle

COACH OF THE YEAR: Samantha White, Doyle