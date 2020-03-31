In the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, political leaders are taking action. As the cases in Louisiana number in the thousands, local leaders are working to help their people during this trying time.

The Vernon Parish Police Jury issued the following disaster declaration on March 29:

“On Monday, March 16, 2020, after discussion with the Vernon Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Vernon Parish Police Jury declared a State of Emergency in Vernon Parish. The declaration was filed with the Vernon Parish Clerk of Court and submitted to the State of Louisiana by the Vernon Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. This declaration allows local governing authorities, political subdivisions, and residents to be eligible for disaster assistance from the federal and state governments should it be required.“

Disaster declarations like this one are designed to make assistance from the state and federal government accessible to local governments and authorities.