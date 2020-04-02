In the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, only services and work deemed essential are work. Walmart stores across the country have remained open to give people what they need during this crisis.

The DeRidder Walmart announced on Thursday morning that it was taking an extra safety measure to control the flow of customers in the store.

The store issued the following statement on Thursday morning: “We are only opening one entrance and exit to better control the flow of people into our stores. At this time there is no limit on the number of people that can enter. Please be patient with us in all of our changes. Please limit your amount of time for essential needs in our store. Thank you from management.”

The DeRidder Walmart emphasized that they are not limiting the number of people in the store, despite other Walmart locations doing so. The store asked customers to only come in for essential needs, to minimize the risk.

According to DeRidder Walmart, they have been actively working with health officials to do their part in minimizing the risk to customers, and to help flatten the curve. Stores are clean, sanitized, and restocked every day to make sure that customers can get what they need in a clean store.