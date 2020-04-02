One local woman has gone above and beyond in showing her appreciation for those working hard to keep us all safe during this pandemic.

The DeRidder woman posted onto her Facebook page, asking for names and addresses of those both locally and all over the country, who are putting their duty to serve above their fears. She asked for these names and addresses so she could send small tokens to those serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as a symbol of hope and of gratitude.

The woman and her family, who sometimes refer to themselves as the 3:18 crew when they are completing acts of kindness and wish to remain anonymous, credit God for laying on her heart to help those helping us.

“I love doing random acts of kindness and sometimes people know it's me and sometimes I put 3:18 crew when I want to stay anonymous. I call it a group but it is just me and my family. It stands for John 3:18,” she said.

“I would not feel right about taking credit for something God laid on my heart. It is not about me, it's about God and just being a good person,” she said.

The packages contain small tokens to remind the workers they are cared for, being prayed over and are appreciated.

Each packet differs, some contain shirts and hand towels with positive messages, or bracelets with inspiring messages, or small tokens as a reminder Christ is with them, but they all contain a handwritten note from her and the 3:18 group.

“If those small tokens I mailed can make them see a little bit of good in the dark time and hopefully make them smile, that’s what makes my heart happy. Doesn't get much better than that,” she said.

The packages were mailed out all over the United States, and on her most recent trip to the post office, she sent packages to all of the addresses she was given from members of the community.

There have already been 42 packages sent out to those on the front lines, and over 25 packages to those serving locally at Beauregard Health System, she hopes to send out around 100 packages or more if she is able.

“I couldn't have made it without the wonderful people who provided me addresses to be able to send these packages to the heroes in the medical field. I pray over every package before I ship it. I pray for the individual, their hospital and staff and I pray for the safety of the package to the individual,” she said.

These dark times remind us that our community is stronger than we imagined, we have people we do not even know who want to make us smile, and no matter how dark times are there is someone thinking about you and appreciating you.

“My soul and heart are the happiest when I feel I’m making someone smile- so when I can or the spirit says so, I do what I can to help, make someone smile, etc,” she said.

We are grateful for you, 3:18 group, and all of the random acts of kindness you have spread around our community.

She is currently out of addresses to mail these tokens to, if you know someone who is serving our country or our community on the front lines of this pandemic, please send their name and address to CJOHN@beauregarddailynews.net and the information will be forwarded.