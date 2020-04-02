The Vernon Parish School Board had to cancel its meal service plan last week and are awaiting an application response to the Federally Funded program “Emergency Meals to You.”

The VPSB is awaiting a response from the program which is offered through Baylor University.

Many other parishes throughout the state have applied for the program, and the meal service program will be updated once the school board receives its status.

Vernon Parish principals decided on Wed. April 1 to open their schools from 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, April 7 for students to pick up certain things.

Schools are beginning to contact parents with information on how to schedule an appointment, and how the procedure for their students' school will work.

Principals are asking that only one parent enter the school with their child and that items retrieved should be essential such as medication, glasses, or high-value items.

The regularly scheduled Vernon Parish School Board meetings on April 2 and April 7 were postponed due to Governor Jon Bel Edwards stay at home order.

The school board plans to schedule a meeting for a later date in April.

Continue to visit the school board website, vpsb.us, for updated information.





