Everyone has a role to play in mitigating the global COVID-19 pandemic, and many local, state, and federal leaders are implementing mitigation plans in response to the virus. The City of DeRidder has announced that its leaders are working with local businesses to combat the spread of the virus.

In a statement released on Friday, it was revealed that Mayor Misty Clanton and other city officials are meeting with local grocery stores to make sure that each essential establishment is implementing the best strategy to limit exposure and prevent further spread of COVID-19. The Police and Fire Departments are also meeting with stores to ensure proper safety protocols and mitigation strategies are being implemented.

The city is also being proactive when it comes to essential and nonessential businesses. The released statement said that Mayor Clanton is calling on citizens to contact city officials when they see a nonessential business operating during the pandemic. Those who see a nonessential business operating are asked to call 462-8900 during normal business hours.

According to the federal government, there are 16 infrastructure sectors that are considered to be essential. Those sectors are identified as Chemical, Commercial Facilities, Communications, Critical Manufacturing, Dams, Defense Industrial Bases, Emergency Services, Energy, Financial Services, Food and Agriculture, Government Facilities, Healthcare and Public Health Sector, Information Technology, Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste, Transportation Systems, Water and Wastewater Systems.

In depth descriptions of each critical infrastructure sector can be found by logging on to www.cisa.gov and reading the “Identifying Critical Infrastructure During COVID-19” fact sheet.