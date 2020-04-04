As everyday citizens are adjusting their lives to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the businesses that remain open are taking extra steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

The DeRidder Walmart has announced that it are implementing a crowd metering policy for the foreseeable future. Crowd metering means that Walmart plans to limit the maximum number of people in the store at one time to combat COVID-19.

The DeRidder Walmart issued the following statement on Thursday:

“Attention all customers, with the ever-looming threat of the COVID- 19 and for the safety both you as our customers and also our employees, we will be limiting our customer traffic to 260 individual customers in the building at one time. That means one person per buggy. This is for your safety as well as ours. This will also better help with social distancing and help combat this horrible situation”.

Prior to this, Walmart had already been taking steps to slow the spread of the virus. They announced last week that there would be only one entrance and exit accessible to the public. The changes locally reflect the changes that Walmart stores across the country have been making to help fight the spread of COVID-19.