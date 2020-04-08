Instructional courses will continue online for Iberville Parish school students as the shutdown nears the five-week mark across the state, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students in Iberville Parish were set to return to class May 1, although that date could change if Gov. John Bel Edwards opts to extend the “Stay at Home” mandate once more.

In the meantime, the school system will try to maintain continuity during the unplanned hiatus.

“We will continue to provide resources after spring break, and we will provide a third round of instructional course and try to move it all online,” Iberville Parish School Board Superintendent Arthur Jofrrion said.

He urged parents to check on school board’s website, Facebook page or Twitter site to take surveys to find who needs the technology to make the transition.

As for the direction of seniors, the state will likely render a final decision by the end of this week – or earlier – Joffrion said.

The Louisiana Department of Education waived all state exams and requirements for LEAP 25 for graduating seniors.

“The decision we’re making right now is only with the academics for the school year,” he said.

It’s unlikely that seniors will return to the classroom. The scheduled return date of May 1 coincides with their last day of school.

More decisions loom on which senior graduate, and what to do with students who do not have the requirement.

“But diplomas will be issued in May,” Joffrion said. “The seniors will still be high school graduates.”

While graduation itself is a certainty, a ceremony is not.

“We do not know at this point what we will do for a ceremony – we just hope we’ll be able to have one,” Joffrion said. If at all possible, we do as a school system want to have a graduation ceremony for each school and program, we just don’t what will be possible at this point.”