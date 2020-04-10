Brook Rosado moved to Louisiana in 2018, she then noticed the need for a company that truly

supported pregnancy, postpartum, and parenting, so she started her own, Three Twigs and

Olive: An Unrefined Parenting Company.

Pregnant with the family’s fourth child, she found it difficult to live the naturally minded and eco-friendly lifestyle they maintained once they were stationed in Louisiana.

Rosado, a disabled veteran, and her husband is active duty knew the importance of creating a business model that focused on the military community, as well as providing a place that provided a much-needed support system for everything parenting from beginning to end.

“There was a lack of products and services here that truly supported pregnancy, postpartum, and parenting; and more specifically the military community,” Rosado said.

To satisfy the need of the military community, and those moving to the area like the Rosado’s who noticed the lack of products and services for an eco-friendly lifestyle, they chose a location right outside of the main gate, to provide ease of access for both the local and military community.

“Three Twigs and Olive is a modern and natural parenting store for all things pregnancy and child related. We are literally a mom and pop shop owned and operated [by Brook and Chris Rosado]. We have four fantastic children and are enthusiastic about all things pregnancy, parenting, and beyond. There is an unmet need in our community for a place that people can go to in-person to find information and products specifically for natural parenting and pregnancy.” said Rosado.

Three Twigs and Olive is more than just support, something a mother needs during all stages of motherhood, they offer a vast line of products for all households.

“We are not just a store. We are parents. We are a community. The products we sell are not just products. They are items that we use every day in our own household.” said Rosado.

The store offers a variety of products, some from local vendors, such as greeting cards from a dual military spouse, body butters, amber necklaces, essential oils, swaddles, clothing, candles and much more.

“A majority of Three Twigs and Olive’s products come from small women-owned businesses across the United States. Most of our products cannot be found on Amazon or other online retailers. Every purchase made helps women reach their goals.” said Rosado.

Three Twigs and Olive provides fertility, breastfeeding, and postpartum services and will be working with members of the community to provide lactation support, introduction to cloth diapering, nutrition, essential oils, choosing a doula, mommy mixers and more.

Three Twigs and A Olive was meant to be opening this month, however, due to the stay at home order, they will be holding a virtual grand opening on April 13.

The virtual opening will allow customers to place orders for both pick-up and delivery.

The company delivers to Fort Polk, Leesville, Rosepine and DeRidder for free, and will take place the same day between 4-6 pm.

After the stay at home order ends, same-day delivery will still be offered, but with a fee.

The hours will be Tuesday- Saturday, with the exception of a Monday virtual grand opening, 10-2 for in-store or curbside pickup.

People are welcome to come shop inside, but the number of customers will be limited due to social distancing regulations.

Three Twigs and Olive is designing a play place as well, for children to explore while their parent’s shop, offering play that links sensorimotor, cognitive and social-emotional experiences.

When the stay at home order ends, customers can also rent out the store for small gatherings, such as baby showers.

Three Twigs and Olive offers a 10% discount for all military, EMTs, firefighters, police officers, teachers, doctors, and nurses as well.

While the Covid-19 stay at home order has changed the opening plans for this company, Rosado's goal of creating a place to meet the needs of the community, while focusing on the military community, are still being met.

Shop local. Support local.