Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially launched a COVID-19 Task Force to make sure that public health directives given by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are being followed at medical facilities across the state.

The Task Force was activated by Landry after receiving complaints regarding medical facilities not complying with LDH orders and directives. LDH has ordered that all non-emergency and elective surgeries be suspended during the crisis. Those orders reflect recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and orders given by other state health departments across the country.

The Task Force has engaged in fact finding operations at several medical facilities in Louisiana based on referrals reporting noncompliance with the order from LDH. So far, the Task Force has responded to the referrals of two outpatient abortion clinics in Baton Rouge and Shreveport. Additionally, the Task Force has responded to a referral regarding an endoscopy center in Shreveport.

“All instances of non-compliance with these important directives not only put patients and staff at risk, but they also divert much needed Personal Protective Equipment away from the brave medical professionals currently treating Louisiana’s coronavirus patients,” said Landry. “My COVID-19 Task Force is ready for action and currently receiving referrals from LDH on possible violations. We are happy to be doing our part to protect the health and safety of all Louisianans by freeing up essential LDH resources and employees that are indispensable on the front-lines of this fight.”

The COVID-19 Task Force is actively working to enforce the LDH orders and directives through the duration of the pandemic. For more information log on to ag.state.la.us.