At the request of the Louisiana Secretary of State, Gov. John Bel Edwards today postponed Louisiana’s elections for another few weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The Governor originally moved the elections on March 13.

The June 20 Presidential Preference Primary election in Louisiana is hereby rescheduled for July 11, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The July 25 election is hereby rescheduled for Aug. 15, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Click here for the proclamation.