Before schools were impacted by COVID-19, State Representative Rodney Schamerhorn

visited Hornbeck High School to speak with students enrolled in the Industrial Technology class

taught by Mr. Todd Thornton.

Students in this class had assisted Representative Schamerhorn in some remodeling details in Representative Schamerhorn's new office location in Hornbeck, LA.

"The jobs these young students completed in my office and the products on hand in their Hornbeck shop are quite impressive," said Schamerhorn.

State Representative Schamerhorn not only thanked them for a job well done, but talked to them about the importance of learning trades and economics.

Representative Schamerhorn believes parents are doing their best in continuing the learning process at home but knows students are missing out on the expertise of teachers as well as the soft- skills students learn at school such as communication, following directions and procedures, working with other students and teachers, and social intelligence.