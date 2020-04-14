New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson has teamed up with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a new Public Service Announcement video alerting the public to be vigilant against scammers looking to profit off the Coronavirus crisis.



“When it comes to keeping Louisiana safe, we are all on one team,” said Williamson. “Be on the lookout for con artists who are trying to take advantage of you and your loved ones; if you encounter something like this, where you think it’s a scam, take action and report it to AGJeffLandry.com.”



Landry then reminds Louisiana citizens that "you can report price gouging or Coronavirus scams to our office by calling 1-800-351-4889 or going to AGJeffLandry.com.” He closes with “Geaux Pels, Geaux Louisiana; together, we can beat this.”