The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Thursday night on Highway 1146 on Donnis McWilliams Road.

The victim Larry E. Boyd was lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the chest. Boyd was transported to Beauregard Health System, and was treated for his wound. He was later transferred to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

According to the BPSO, Frankie Lee Vandever allegedly admitted to shooting Boyd when deputies made contact with him. Vandever, 63, was arrested at the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office on one count of attempted second degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.

If convicted, Vandever could spend life in prison according to state law. The BPSO is actively investigating the shooting and has stated that more information will be provided when the investigation is concluded. Vandever was booked into the BPSO Jail, and no bond has been set at this time.