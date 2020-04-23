SORRENTO – The pedestrian killed in an Ascension Parish crash earlier this week has been identified as 34-year-old Justin Green of Gonzales.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on April 20, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating the crash on LA Hwy 22 south of LA Hwy 936 in Ascension Parish.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the pedestrian was walking near the center line of LA Hwy 22. At the same time, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 22. As the pedestrian was walking, he was struck by the northbound Chevrolet.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both parties involved for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Troopers would also like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.