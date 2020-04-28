Benoit Motors is offering two free pop up drive-in movie nights at their Beniot Ford location on Friday, May 1 at 7 pm, and Saturday, May 2 at 6:30 pm at Benoit Dodge Jeep.

The movie shown at Benoit Ford will be Jumanji: The Next Level and Benoit Dodge will show Toy Story 4.

“We wanted to carter to community outreach, everyone is bored and there is not much to do, so this is our way of giving back to the community,” said Jason Benoit.

There is no charge to attend, the event is free to the public.

Benoit Ford will have a large 16-foot screen for everyone to view the film safely from their vehicles.

Audio will be available through vehicles and will play through a select radio station.

The film can be viewed from inside your vehicle, tailgates, lawn chairs with safe social distancing measures in mind.

“Half of the company is coming to help,” said Benoit.

Benoit motors is not selling snacks or anything for that matter, and families are welcome to bring their own popcorn and snacks.

Porta-potties will be available for use on the premises.

Benoit is not stopping their community give-back program with just this free movie night, before the movie presentation, the Benoit Motor Family will be drawing for the winner of the 2020 senior contest.

“We had so many applicants that we wanted to extend the contest and offer multiple winners,” said Benoit.

A senior will be drawn from Beauregard Parish, Vernon Parish, Calcasieu Parish as well as outlying Parishes.

“We did not want to offend anyone but wanted to make an event where people can get out of their cars and enjoy a family rated film, or they can remain in their vehicles and practice social distancing to the degree they choose,” said Benoit.

Benoit Ford is located at 18982 Johnnie B Hall Memorial Hwy, DeRidder, LA 70634.

Benoit Dodge & Jeep is located at 244 Lewis Perkins Rd, Leesville, LA 71446.