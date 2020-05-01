BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards released two new PSAs today encouraging Louisianans to comply with the extended Stay at Home Order to slow the spread of Covid-19 and ultimately meet the White House guidelines for entering Phase One.

“A new day is coming for Louisiana and it will be here before we know it. I have extended the Stay at Home Order until May 15 to give all of us a little more time to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that we can begin to enter Phase One. We’ve made some gains but are not out of the woods, yet. Your safety is my main concern. I want to get our economy going again and have no doubt we will. How soon depends on you," Gov. Edwards said.

Click here for the new PSA on preparation for Phase One.

Click here for the new PSA on social distancing guidelings.

Members of the public can continue to get information from the Governor’s office on Coronavirus.la.gov and by texting LACOVID to 67283.