During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are unsure of how and when to get the appropriate health care they need. Beauregard Health System wants to assure the surrounding community that, the best and safest place to handle a medical emergency is at their facility. Because of the extreme measures taken to keep patients and staff safe, Beauregard Health System is likely a safer place to visit than many grocery stores or other essential businesses.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a medical emergency the best thing you can do is call 911 or go to the emergency room. This includes any injury or illness in which a lack of medical treatment might cause harm. Some examples would be:



difficulty breathing

chest pain

possible broken bones

fainting or dizziness

sudden numbness or weakness

bleeding that cannot be stopped

serious abdominal pain

fever with seizures, or any fever in children under 3 months

confusion or changes in mental status

coughing or throwing up blood

severe headache or head injury

blood in the urine, or bloody diarrhea

sudden loss of speech, vision, or movement







Under no circumstances should anyone avoid the emergency room when faced with symptoms that are truly serious.

Are you at risk of contracting COVID-19 at our facility?

Beauregard Health System has gone above and beyond to make sure that their facility is the safest place possible for patients to receive care. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is isolated, so that other patients can see a provider without fear of infection. In fact, all Medicare-certified hospitals with emergency departments are required to provide COVID-19 screening before allowing patients to enter the facility.

Beauregard Health System has re-prioritized many of their resources to make sure that patients receive the best available care in the safest possible space. In these unique times, Beauregard Health System is here as a safe environment ready to meet the community’s healthcare needs from emergencies to elective procedures. We are Beauregard…. and we are focused on your safety.