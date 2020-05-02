Many people are heading outdoors to pass the time and stay active during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Walking, running and biking are all great ways to exercise and enjoy some fresh air. But it’s important that people keep safety in mind during these activities — especially when doing them on and near public roadways.

Ruthie Losavio, Jessica Randazzo, Mandy Armentor and Jessica Stroope of the LSU AgCenter have released two flyers with information on pedestrian and bicycle safety. They’re available online at https://bit.ly/laoutdoorsafe.

“Now is the perfect time to get more comfortable on a bike,” Stroope said. “We have beautiful weather, reduced traffic and more open schedules. It’s also a good opportunity to see what errands might be accomplished by foot or on a bike.”

Some of the top safety tips are:

Ride your bike on the right side of the road with the flow of traffic. Walk and run on the left side facing traffic.

Wear a helmet when biking.

Learn how to use hand signals.

Use reflectors, lights and clothing to make yourself more visible to motorists.

Make sure you can hear what’s around you. If you wear headphones while walking or running, leave one earbud out.

Stick to designated exercise paths and residential roads when possible.

Follow the coronavirus safety recommendations. Keep 6 feet away from others.