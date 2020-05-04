BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, under the direction of Governor John Bel Edwards, and in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health, has activated a new, web-based program to assist businesses and religious organizations with safely resuming operations as the public health emergency due to COVID-19 continues.

“In order for us to move forward and open businesses as safely as possible, it is important that clear guidance is available. This website will help businesses and churches better understand which phase will allow them to resume operating and then put safe practices in place such as social distancing and encouraging their customers and members to wear facial coverings,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “To be successful as we work to continue reducing the spread of this virus, we must all implement new and safer practices in all aspects of our lives.”

OpenSafely.la.gov allows business owners and church leaders to register in order to receive up-to-the minute information on what phase their business and/or church is considered, what phase the state is in as Louisiana moves through phases of return and what social distancing and sanitation guidelines are required for their specific operation in each phase.

The portal also allowed for citizens to file complaints when they are concerned about guidelines being properly followed.

“I am proud to be able to offer this easy-to-use tool for our state’s businesses to start, and continue, the process of getting back on their feet,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “I want the business and religious communities to know that the State Fire Marshal’s Office is your partner and your friend and we will support your efforts to succeed in every way that we can.”