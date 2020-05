The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will be distributing food beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, in Donaldsonville. This is a drive-through process. It will be located at 3035 Hwy. 1, Donaldsonville. Sonny Graugnard of Graugnard Inc. has assisted with the location. The Food Bank will be handing out both perishable and non-perishable items.