If high-school spring sports were going on at this time, this would be a special week for those in outdoor track and field.

On Wednesday through Friday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet was scheduled to be held at Bernie Moore Track Stadium at LSU.

Unfortunately, due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus throughout the state, the LHSAA initially suspended all spring sports seasons. And then last month, they decided to outright cancel them.

Now, all of the track standouts throughout the parish will not have the opportunity to bring home state titles in their respective events. All they can do now is reminisce on their accomplishments of the past.

Just last season, many parish performers had great showings at the state track meet.

The Ascension Catholic girls had the highest finish of any team in the parish. In the Class 1A event, they finished 11th.

Leading the charge was Haley Dupre, who had a spectacular day.

Dupre won the state championship in the 1,600 with a time of five minutes and 42.30 seconds. She was also runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 12 minutes and 54.01 seconds.

Dupre will not get a chance to win a second straight title as a senior. She is a Southeastern signee.

Also in Class 1A, there was a great performance by a male member of Ascension Catholic’s track squad.

Chase Walker finished as state runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 10 minutes and 25.99 seconds. He also placed fourth in the 1,600 with a time of four minutes and 43.96 seconds.

In Class 3A, the headliner was senior Christian Bell. Donaldsonville only finished 21st as a team, but Bell shined.

Bell finished as the state runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.63. Bell also placed fourth in the 200 with a time of 22.13.

In Class 5A, St. Amant’s Dustin Boudlache had the best finish for the boys as he was the state runner-up in the discus event with a measurement of an even 148 feet.

St. Amant's Beau Gremillion finished third in the shot put with a measurement of 53 feet and 6.5 inches. East Ascension's Deshon Hall was right behind him in fourth with a measurement of 50 feet and 9.5 inches.

However, it was the parish’s female track stars that had the most success at the 5A meet.

For the second straight year, St. Amant’s Regan West won the state title in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.72. West also placed fourth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.27.

Unfortunately, West will not be able to try for a third straight state championship in the 300 hurdles this week.

Dutchtown saw two of their performers set high marks.

Jordan Brown was state runner-up in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet and 5.75 feet, and Ariane Linton placed third in the 100 with a time of 11.83.

As for the teams, St. Amant finished 16th at the meet, and Dutchtown was right behind in 17th.