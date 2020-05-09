The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has sadly reported the fourth COVID-19 related death in Beauregard Parish. The death was reported on May 6th and no information about the deceased has been released at this time.

As of this writing, the LDH has reported over 30,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with 44 positive cases reported in Beauregard Parish. In neighboring Calcasieu Parish, there are 481 positive cases with 38 deaths reported. In Vernon Parish, there are 17 positive cases, and two deaths. In Allen Parish, there have been 90 positive cases and nine deaths.

On a positive note, the LDH has also reported that approximately 20,316 people have recovered from the virus.

Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15, and the public is advised to continue combating the spread of the virus by staying home, avoiding crowds of more than 10 people, and practicing social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control advise that citizens should continue to implement the followingmitigation practices when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus:

● Clean your hands often

● Avoid close contact

● Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

● Cover coughs and sneezes

● Clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces

For more information on mitigation and virus prevention methods, citizens are directed to log on to cdc.gov/coronavirus. For more information on the number of cases in Louisiana, citizens are also directed to log on ldh.gov/coronavirus.